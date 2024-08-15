The Root Network (ROOT) Hits 1-Day Volume of $4.72 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 15th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, The Root Network has traded down 12.4% against the US dollar. The Root Network has a market cap of $25.65 million and $4.72 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network launched on February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The Root Network’s official message board is linktr.ee/futureverse. The official website for The Root Network is www.therootnetwork.com.

The Root Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02604183 USD and is up 2.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,946,205.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Root Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Root Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

