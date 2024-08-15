The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Stock Position Decreased by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 461 shares during the quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $5,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.1% in the second quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 35,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,525,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $211,276.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 558,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,994,016.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $3,758,458. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.1 %

PNC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $168.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,764,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.15. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $182.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

