The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $0.53 million during the quarter.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of The LGL Group stock traded up $0.23 on Thursday, hitting $5.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,970. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.69. The LGL Group has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $6.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group in a report on Thursday, August 8th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. grew its stake in The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group Company Profile

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Further Reading

