The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Purchased by V Square Quantitative Management LLC

V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 103.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.0% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of EL traded up $3.79 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.42. 219,976 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,877,767. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.05 and a 1-year high of $165.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.27 and a 200-day moving average of $128.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EL. StockNews.com upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $141.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.65.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on EL

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,598.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Peter Jueptner sold 12,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.62, for a total value of $1,670,107.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,578 shares in the company, valued at $728,598.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 14,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,815,989.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,958,990.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.