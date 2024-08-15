The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

The Bidvest Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $32.36.

The Bidvest Group Company Profile

The Bidvest Group Limited, an investment holding company, engages in services, trading, and distribution businesses in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through Adcock Ingram, Bidvest Automotive, Bidvest Commercial Products, Bidvest Financial Services, Bidvest Freight, Bidvest Branded Products, Bidvest Services South Africa, Bidvest Services International, Bidvest Properties, and Bidvest Corporate and Investments segments.

