The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a decline of 34.7% from the July 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
The Bidvest Group Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of The Bidvest Group stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, hitting $30.01. The company had a trading volume of 4,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,687. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.35. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $23.76 and a 52 week high of $32.36.
The Bidvest Group Company Profile
