TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

TerraVest Industries Price Performance

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$90.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.67. TerraVest Industries has a 12 month low of C$30.45 and a 12 month high of C$91.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$75.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of TerraVest Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. In other TerraVest Industries news, Senior Officer Mitchell Jordan Gilbert sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$78.50, for a total value of C$4,082,000.00. Also, insider Pierre Fournier sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$75.23, for a total value of C$37,615.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,800 shares of company stock worth $11,589,738. 29.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Desjardins set a C$95.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$91.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. National Bankshares set a C$89.00 price objective on TerraVest Industries and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upgraded TerraVest Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 14th.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

Further Reading

