TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF) Short Interest Up 42.6% in July

TerraVest Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:TRRVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a growth of 42.6% from the July 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.8 days.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 18.0 %

OTCMKTS:TRRVF traded up $10.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.10. The company had a trading volume of 6,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 847. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $49.87. TerraVest Industries has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $66.10.

About TerraVest Industries

TerraVest Industries Inc manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, transportation, and other markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Heating and Cooling Products (HVAC Equipment); Compressed Gas Storage and Distribution Equipment (Compressed Gas Equipment); Energy Processing Equipment (Processing Equipment); and Service.

