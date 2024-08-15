Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Sold by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lowered its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,706 shares during the period. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Teradyne were worth $4,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Teradyne by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 6.0% in the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Teradyne by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Stock Up 4.2 %

TER stock traded up $5.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $130.55. 400,859 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,066,793. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.50. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $163.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 18.77%. The business had revenue of $729.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total transaction of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,645,649.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.84, for a total value of $89,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,645,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,255 shares of company stock valued at $859,269. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Northland Securities cut their price target on Teradyne from $136.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.