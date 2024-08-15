Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Major Shareholder Sells $426,798.90 in Stock

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) major shareholder Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 387,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $426,798.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 209,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,935.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 8th, Versant Venture Capital Vi, L. sold 400,000 shares of Tempest Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.35, for a total value of $540,000.00.
Shares of NASDAQ TPST opened at $1.19 on Thursday. Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.69 and a beta of -1.73.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 69.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on TPST. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat cancer; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
