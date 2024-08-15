Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 65.1% from the July 15th total of 12,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Teleperformance Stock Performance

TLPFY stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 5,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,535. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $83.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day moving average is $57.08.

About Teleperformance

Teleperformance SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the customers consultancy services in France and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Core Services and Digital Integrated Business Services, and Specialized Services. The company offers customer relationship operations, technical support, technical assistance and customer acquisition services, management of business processes, back office and digital platform services, consulting, data analysis services, on-line interpretation, visa application management, health management services, and accounts receivable credit management services, and recruitment process outsource services.

