Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Tectonic Therapeutic Trading Down 1.0 %

TECX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.80.

Institutional Trading of Tectonic Therapeutic

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TECX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Tectonic Therapeutic in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Tectonic Therapeutic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Tectonic Therapeutic

Avrobio, Inc is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc is based in MA, United States.

