Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX) Short Interest Update

Tectonic Therapeutic (NASDAQ:TECX – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a drop of 25.7% from the July 15th total of 18,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
TECX traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.06. The company had a trading volume of 5,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,889. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.00 million, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 2.63. Tectonic Therapeutic has a one year low of $12.12 and a one year high of $19.80.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,466,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,804,000. Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,233,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tectonic Therapeutic during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,099,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.
