Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY) Short Interest Up 49.7% in July

Techtronic Industries Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TTNDY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 130,800 shares, a growth of 49.7% from the July 15th total of 87,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 122,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

TTNDY stock traded down $0.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.50. The stock had a trading volume of 18,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,699. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.27. Techtronic Industries has a twelve month low of $43.18 and a twelve month high of $73.19.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a $0.6732 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a boost from Techtronic Industries’s previous dividend of $0.61.

Techtronic Industries Company Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of power tools, outdoor power equipment, and floorcare and cleaning products in the North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Power Equipment, and Floorcare & Cleaning Segments. It offers power tools, power tool accessories, outdoor products, and outdoor product accessories under the MILWAUKEE, EMPIRE, AEG, RYOBI, HOMELITE, and HART brands, as well as to original equipment manufacturer (OEM) customers.

