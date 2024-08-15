Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 41,600 shares, a growth of 165.0% from the July 15th total of 15,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Tecan Group Price Performance

Shares of Tecan Group stock remained flat at $400.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $400.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.70. Tecan Group has a 52 week low of $287.00 and a 52 week high of $440.27.

Tecan Group Company Profile

Tecan Group AG provides laboratory instruments and solutions for pharmaceutical, biotechnology and in-vitro diagnostic companies, university research departments, and diagnostic and other laboratories. It operates through Life Sciences Business and Partnering Business segments. The company offers liquid handling and automation, microplate readers and washers, consumables, NGS reagents, immunoassays and antibodies, and software; and Tecan Labwerx, an automation solution.

