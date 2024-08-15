TD Securities Boosts Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Price Target to C$37.00

Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Quebecor from C$38.50 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Quebecor from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$37.19.

Shares of QBR.B stock opened at C$33.38 on Monday. Quebecor has a 1-year low of C$27.25 and a 1-year high of C$33.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$29.61 and its 200 day moving average is C$30.07. The company has a market cap of C$5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 411.72, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

