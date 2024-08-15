TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Down 79.8% in July

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,200 shares, a decline of 79.8% from the July 15th total of 312,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 20.4 days.
TCL Electronics Price Performance
Shares of TCLHF stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.57. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,247. TCL Electronics has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day moving average is $0.58.
About TCL Electronics
