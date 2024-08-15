Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $2.70

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.70 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.70 ($0.03), with a volume of 229500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.72 ($0.03).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £15.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 4.11.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

