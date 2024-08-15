Tangible Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $63.97 Million (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $1.97 or 0.00003444 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded down 3% against the US dollar. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $63.97 million and approximately $668.76 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible’s genesis date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 2.14960651 USD and is up 6.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $258.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

