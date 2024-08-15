Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.95. The company had a trading volume of 25,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,199. Tactile Systems Technology has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $19.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm has a market cap of $307.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 1.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after acquiring an additional 4,961 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new position in shares of Tactile Systems Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $446,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,183,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,135,000 after buying an additional 561,073 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $706,000. Institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices to treat underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema in the home setting; and Entre Plus System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers.

