T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ) Short Interest Update

T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF (NASDAQ:TSLZ – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 251,600 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 15th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,478,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF Trading Up 7.0 %
TSLZ stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,182,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,006. T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $60.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.57.
About T-Rex 2X Inverse Tesla Daily Target ETF
