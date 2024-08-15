T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Raised to $235.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Tigress Financial from $205.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $202.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.63.

TMUS stock opened at $196.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $230.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $131.47 and a 12 month high of $197.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.67.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $31,037,598.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 675,261,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,499,872,207.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jon Freier sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.38, for a total transaction of $3,287,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,376,590.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total transaction of $31,037,598.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 675,261,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,499,872,207.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,086,875 shares of company stock valued at $534,498,332 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth $3,338,708,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,362,601 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,020,116,000 after acquiring an additional 4,241,877 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,939,221 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $631,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,743 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,042,339 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,351,811,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $596,159,000 after acquiring an additional 578,348 shares in the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

