Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,191 shares during the period. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s holdings in Sysco were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Trading Down 0.3 %

SYY stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, hitting $75.76. 2,762,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,121,608. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $62.24 and a twelve month high of $82.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.18.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Guggenheim raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.