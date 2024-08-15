Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) Given New $31.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 54.15% from the company’s previous close.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.7 %

SNDX stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.11. 890,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,630. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 0.94. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $11.22 and a 52 week high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.50 million during the quarter. The business’s revenue was up 3499999990.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith A. Goldan purchased 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.03 per share, with a total value of $25,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,038.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNDX. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $40,519,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,222,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,667 shares in the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 5,660,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,313,000 after buying an additional 1,660,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,236,000. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,000 shares during the last quarter.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

