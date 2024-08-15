Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Trading Down 9%

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report) dropped 9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Approximately 126,941 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 55% from the average daily volume of 82,057 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.34 ($0.00).

Symphony International Stock Down 5.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a current ratio of 21.56. The firm has a market cap of £1.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.37.

Symphony International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Symphony International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Symphony International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.