Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.20 EPS

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.20, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative net margin of 74.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.18%.

Sutro Biopharma Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:STRO opened at $3.77 on Thursday. Sutro Biopharma has a twelve month low of $2.01 and a twelve month high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $308.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

