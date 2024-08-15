Susquehanna Reiterates Positive Rating for NU (NYSE:NU)

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reiterated by research analysts at Susquehanna in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays assumed coverage on NU in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NU has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.18.

Shares of NYSE:NU opened at $13.46 on Thursday. NU has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $13.64. The company has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a PE ratio of 51.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NU will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engle Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in NU by 13.2% in the second quarter. Engle Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,490,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NU by 19.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 186,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 30,498 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. bought a new stake in NU in the second quarter worth about $3,474,000. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NU by 13.8% in the second quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NU by 2.1% during the second quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 69,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

