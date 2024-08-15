Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 406,885 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 211,054 shares.The stock last traded at $41.05 and had previously closed at $41.10.

SRDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Surmodics in a report on Monday, August 5th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Surmodics in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Surmodics by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Surmodics by 13.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Surmodics by 7.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Surmodics in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. 96.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

