Supreme (LON:SUP) Sets New 12-Month High at $209.70

Supreme Plc (LON:SUP – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.70 ($2.68) and last traded at GBX 204 ($2.60), with a volume of 325130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 200 ($2.55).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Supreme in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Supreme alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Supreme

Supreme Price Performance

Supreme Increases Dividend

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 172.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 141.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.11. The stock has a market cap of £232.01 million, a PE ratio of 1,105.56 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This is a boost from Supreme’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. Supreme’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,777.78%.

Supreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Supreme Plc supplies and distributes a range of consumer goods in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Netherlands, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Batteries; Lighting; Vaping; Sports Nutrition & Wellness; and Other Consumer Goods segments. The company offers consumer batteries; lighting, energy-saving bulbs, private label lighting, LED light fittings, lamps and light fittings, and point of sale display solutions; sports nutrition and wellness products; and smart home LED technology solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Supreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.