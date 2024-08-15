Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) PT Lowered to C$11.00

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$11.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 41.94% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial cut shares of Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.86.
Superior Plus Stock Up 1.2 %
Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). Superior Plus had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of C$1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Superior Plus Company Profile
Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.
