Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 13th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.64. The stock had a trading volume of 59,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 869,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.43 and a beta of 0.77. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$7.51 and a one year high of C$10.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.19, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.45 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.38 billion. Superior Plus had a return on equity of 2.58% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.2619128 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Kirsten Olsen purchased 3,765 shares of Superior Plus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$9.37 per share, with a total value of C$35,278.05. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPB. Cormark decreased their price target on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. National Bank Financial cut Superior Plus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.50 to C$11.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.59.

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane, compressed natural gas and renewable energy in both the United States and Canada. The company operates through The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane), Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane), and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane), and Certarus segments.

