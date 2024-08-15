Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Insider Acquires $26,000.00 in Stock

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) insider Jake Himelstein acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.00 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,825 shares in the company, valued at $530,725. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:SGC traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.61. 99,818 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,171. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $7.36 and a one year high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The textile maker reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.06). Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Saturday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Superior Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 76.71%.

SGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGC. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 10,390.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,553 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Superior Group of Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 68.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

