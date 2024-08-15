SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SuperCom Ltd. ( NASDAQ:SPCB Free Report ) by 263.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,739,000 shares during the quarter. Armistice Capital LLC owned 39.93% of SuperCom worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 47.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

