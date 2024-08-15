SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Free Report) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
SuperCom Price Performance
NASDAQ SPCB opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.08. SuperCom has a 12-month low of $0.15 and a 12-month high of $1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.20.
SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. SuperCom had a negative net margin of 6.33% and a positive return on equity of 99.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 million for the quarter.
About SuperCom
SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company operates in three segments: e-Gov, IoT and Connectivity, and Cyber Security. It offers MAGNA, a platform for national ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.
