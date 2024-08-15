Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 8.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $563.38 and last traded at $550.64. 4,130,027 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 8,256,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $508.76.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “negative” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $800.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $775.00 to $675.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $890.00 to $650.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Super Micro Computer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $911.85.

Super Micro Computer Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $32.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $778.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $840.88.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 29.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total value of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Super Micro Computer news, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $23,339,835.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,147,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $1,325,466,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,194,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,256,739,000 after buying an additional 1,265,542 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,211,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,996,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 511.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 131,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,035,000 after acquiring an additional 110,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

