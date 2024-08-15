Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SMTUF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 617,200 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the July 15th total of 423,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,057.3 days.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Price Performance

OTCMKTS SMTUF remained flat at $12.67 during trading hours on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.11. Sumitomo Rubber Industries has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $12.67.

Sumitomo Rubber Industries Company Profile

Sumitomo Rubber Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, offers tires, sports, and industrial and other products in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It manufactures and sells a range of tires for various vehicles, such as passenger cars, trucks, buses, motorcycles, construction vehicles, agricultural vehicles, and race and rally cars, as well as for industrial vehicles under the Dunlop and Falken brands.

