Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 93.4% from the July 15th total of 207,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Stock Up 0.3 %

SUTNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.80. The company had a trading volume of 41,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,477. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.43. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $5.20.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Company Profile

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc operates as a trust bank in Japan and internationally. It offers supervising services for management strategies, and financial and human resource management; and general affairs, business process, corporate administration, operational process, risk, and compliance management services; and internal auditing services.

