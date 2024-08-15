Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Argus upped their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Up 0.6 %

SPH stock opened at $16.76 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.44. Suburban Propane Partners has a twelve month low of $14.45 and a twelve month high of $22.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.54.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.10). Suburban Propane Partners had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $254.61 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $57,540.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,897.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 428.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 390,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,930,000 after buying an additional 316,430 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 338,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 221,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after purchasing an additional 11,136 shares in the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 1,090.4% in the 4th quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 207,425 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 199,405 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,787,000 after purchasing an additional 50,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.94% of the company’s stock.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other.

