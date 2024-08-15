Stride Price Down 31.8% Over Last Week (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 15th. In the last seven days, Stride has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar. One Stride token can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Stride has a market capitalization of $44.26 million and approximately $66,917.73 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Stride

Stride was first traded on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. The official message board for Stride is stride.zone/blog. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone.

Buying and Selling Stride

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 0.50673527 USD and is down -6.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $81,872.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stride should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stride using one of the exchanges listed above.

