Streamr (DATA) Trading Down 4.6% Over Last Week

Streamr (DATA) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 15th. During the last seven days, Streamr has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. Streamr has a total market capitalization of $30.49 million and $1.32 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be purchased for about $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr’s launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,110,323,352 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,048,403,853 tokens. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Streamr Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr (DATA) is a versatile cryptographic token within the Streamr ecosystem, not limited to mere cryptocurrency use. As an ERC-20 token on Ethereum, it enables payments for services, transaction execution, and network fees. It also serves as a bid mechanism for real-time data streams, vital in the Streamr data marketplace. Furthermore, the quantity of DATA tokens held reflects one’s influence and reputation in the community, promoting decentralized governance. Founded by Henri Pihkala, Risto Karjalainen, and Nikke Nylund. Streamr (DATA) fosters data exchange, encourages participation, and upholds network integrity.”

