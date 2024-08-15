Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.
Strauss Group Price Performance
Shares of SGLJF stock remained flat at $17.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Strauss Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.
Strauss Group Company Profile
