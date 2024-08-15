Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

Strauss Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SGLJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Strauss Group Price Performance

Shares of SGLJF stock remained flat at $17.60 during trading hours on Wednesday. Strauss Group has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $21.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.60 and a 200-day moving average of $20.01.

Strauss Group Company Profile

Strauss Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes various food and beverage products in Israel, North America, Brazil, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Health & Wellness; Fun & Indulgence; Israel Coffee; International Coffee; International Dips & Spreads; and Strauss Water.

