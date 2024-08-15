StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,259,519 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 5,196,665 shares.The stock last traded at $14.29 and had previously closed at $13.35.

STNE has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on StoneCo from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of StoneCo from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.89.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.32.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $623.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.35 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 14.08%. On average, equities research analysts expect that StoneCo Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in StoneCo by 152.1% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

