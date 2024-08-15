StockNews.com Lowers Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) to Hold

StockNews.com cut shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and issued a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Universal Logistics in a report on Monday, April 29th.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ULH

Universal Logistics Price Performance

ULH opened at $38.54 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.82. Universal Logistics has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $50.52.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $462.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.60 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 7.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Universal Logistics will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ULH. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Universal Logistics by 27.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 170,640 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after acquiring an additional 36,377 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 339.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,921 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 28,513 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the first quarter valued at $957,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Logistics during the second quarter valued at $970,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 33.6% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 83,831 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the last quarter. 25.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. The company offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.