StockNews.com Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 78,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,546. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.
McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.
McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.
