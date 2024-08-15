StockNews.com Lowers McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) to Sell

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ MGRC traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $103.94. 78,711 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,546. McGrath RentCorp has a 52 week low of $95.71 and a 52 week high of $130.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77.

Get McGrath RentCorp alerts:

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $212.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.23 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 13.39% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McGrath RentCorp will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in McGrath RentCorp by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,856,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 268,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,105,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 9,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, and electronic test equipment. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, Portable Storage, TRS-RenTelco, and Enviroplex.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McGrath RentCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGrath RentCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.