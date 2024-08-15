StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Veradigm (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on Veradigm from $26.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Veradigm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MDRX
Veradigm Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Veradigm
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 105,280.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 135.0% during the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 6,245 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Veradigm by 14,907.7% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 9,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veradigm during the 1st quarter valued at $83,000.
Veradigm Company Profile
Veradigm Inc, a healthcare technology company, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Veradigm
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Veradigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veradigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.