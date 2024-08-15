StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Hovde Group assumed coverage on Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a market perform rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EBMT traded up $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,947. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $107.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.18.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.50 million. Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 5.11%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.142 per share. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp Montana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s dividend payout ratio is 50.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total transaction of $129,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares in the company, valued at $2,025,386.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Peter Joseph Johnson sold 2,954 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.21, for a total transaction of $39,022.34. Following the sale, the director now owns 71,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,746.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $129,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 156,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,386.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,405 shares of company stock valued at $187,859 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eagle Bancorp Montana

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 361,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,638,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 25,392 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp Montana

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

