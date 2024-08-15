StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Stock Performance

CPSH opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. CPS Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPS Technologies stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 15,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.11% of CPS Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

About CPS Technologies

CPS Technologies Corporation provides advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers metal matrix composites such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heat spreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Featured Stories

