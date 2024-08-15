StockNews.com Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.86. 5,439,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,194,620. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.37. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.70 and a 52 week high of $3.40. The company has a market cap of $352.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

