StockNews.com Downgrades Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) to Hold

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.
ESPR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Esperion Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.17.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %
Institutional Trading of Esperion Therapeutics
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Private Portfolio Partners LLC bought a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Esperion Therapeutics
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Brinker International’s Price Dip is an Appetizing Entry Point
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- 3 Stocks That Could Beat the September Blues
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Canopy Growth Stock: Can It Sustain Recent Gains?
Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.