StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Trevena from $225.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRVN opened at $3.80 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.01. Trevena has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.05.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($9.25) by $9.02. The company had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that Trevena will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Trevena stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 797,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 4.61% of Trevena at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.56% of the company’s stock.

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

