Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS) Price Target to $16.00

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.50 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Arhaus from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an outperform rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Arhaus in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Arhaus from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Arhaus from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $20.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Arhaus currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Arhaus stock opened at $11.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09. Arhaus has a 52-week low of $7.56 and a 52-week high of $19.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.57.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. Arhaus had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm had revenue of $309.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $314.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arhaus will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arhaus news, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,816.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dawn Phillipson sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.97, for a total value of $2,845,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 499,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,476,558.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Venkatachalam Nachiappan sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $104,070.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,816.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 157,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,978,281. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARHS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,326,000. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Arhaus by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,288,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares in the last quarter. FACT Capital LP lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. FACT Capital LP now owns 798,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,467,000 after purchasing an additional 310,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 192.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 383,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,896,000 after purchasing an additional 252,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Arhaus by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 153,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 112,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.88% of the company’s stock.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

