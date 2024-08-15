STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,403 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,918,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new position in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth $244,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $1,319,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in STERIS by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 60,496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in STERIS by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 42,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other STERIS news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total transaction of $113,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
STERIS Stock Performance
STE traded down $1.44 on Thursday, reaching $231.35. The company had a trading volume of 138,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a 1 year low of $195.47 and a 1 year high of $243.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 60.72 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $223.41.
STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
STERIS Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.69%.
STERIS Company Profile
STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.
