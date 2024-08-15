Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

CHUY stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $638.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

