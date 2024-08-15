Stephens Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Posted by on Aug 15th, 2024

Stephens reaffirmed their equal weight rating on shares of Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUYFree Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $37.50 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CHUY. Wedbush restated a neutral rating and issued a $37.50 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Chuy’s in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chuy’s in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Chuy’s in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chuy’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chuy’s

Chuy’s Trading Down 0.1 %

CHUY stock opened at $37.05 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.05. Chuy’s has a 1 year low of $22.52 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The stock has a market cap of $638.37 million, a PE ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chuy’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chuy’s by 1.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 85.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 4.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,693 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chuy’s by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Chuy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Chuy's (NASDAQ:CHUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Chuy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chuy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.