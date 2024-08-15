SteelPeak Wealth LLC Purchases 275 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STZ. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $415,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its position in Constellation Brands by 148.7% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Constellation Brands by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Constellation Brands stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $245.24. 718,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $251.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.00. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $227.50 and a 52-week high of $274.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on STZ shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $291.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $310.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.43, for a total value of $468,005.22. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $815,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,414 shares of company stock worth $3,982,922 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

